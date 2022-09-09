Temples in Nashik waterlogged as heavy batter Maharashtra

Heavy downpour in Maharashtra has hit several parts of the state, and in Nashik, about 160 km from capital city of Mumbai, a swollen Godavari river has led to waterlogging near several shrines. In a video shared by news agency ANI, temples can be seen partially submerged after a spell of heavy rain.

In over a minute-long video, several temples can be seen in a waterlogged area with some of them partially submerged. Nashik is among prominent Hindu pilgrim sites. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Shree Someshwar Temple and other shrines are frequented by devotees. It is also where the Kumbh Mela - a once-in-12-years massive gathering of devotees - happens.

In its latest updates, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert of “thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain” with winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Several districts of the state including Pune, Raigad, Satara, Nashik and Ahmednagar experienced cloudburst on Wednesday.