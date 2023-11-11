Tensions escalate as Sena Shakha demolished in Mumbra; Uddhav Thackeray challenges govt's action

In a dramatic turn of events, a Sena Shakha belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray camp in Mumbra was razed to the ground by bulldozers, sparking tension in the area. Scheduled to visit the shakha, Uddhav Thackeray faced obstacles as the police, anticipating a potential law and order breakdown, imposed a prohibitory order within a 100-meter radius of the site.

The demolished area became a focal point for workers of both the Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Shinde groups. To prevent clashes, a substantial police presence was deployed. As Thackeray arrived, a sizable crowd of his supporters gathered to welcome him, while Shinde group workers protested, displaying black flags and raising slogans against Thackeray. As Thackeray attempted to approach the demolished branch, the police intervened, citing law and order concerns, preventing him from advancing. Uddhav Thackeray, consequently, chose not to escalate the situation further and withdrew.

Addressing the crowd, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his discontent, stating, "I am here to show what a real bulldozer is." He accused the Khokhe government of demolishing their shakha and encroaching on their land, demanding its swift removal.

Challenging Shinde, Thackeray urged the authorities to keep the police aside, daring his opponents to confront them directly. He declared his readiness for a fight and expressed concern over the government's actions.