'Terror module' destroyed in Bhiwandi, NIA raids at 44 places in Maharashtra, Karnataka in connection with ISIS

In Maharashtra and Karnataka, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in 44 locations, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals, including Sakib Nachan, a suspect in the Mumbai bomb blast case. The operation targeted ISIS and Al Qaeda networks, which were allegedly spreading across the country and preparing teams for terrorist activities.

During the active operation against ISIS, the NIA conducted raids in various locations, including Bhayandar, Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Shantinagar, and Islampur. The Maharashtra ATS assisted in these raids from Friday midnight to Saturday morning. The operations resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cash, weapons, explosives, smartphones, digital devices, and documents. The arrested suspects, including Sakib Nachan, Hasib Mulla, Musab Mulla, Rehan Suse, Farhan Suse, Firoz Kuvare, Adil Khot, Mukhlis Nachan, Saif Atik Nachan, Yahya Khot, Rafil Nachan, Rajil Nachan, Shakib Divakar, Kasif Belare, and Munzir Kepi, have all been brought to Delhi for further investigation.

In Pune, the police conducted raids at two locations, while nine places in Thane, and 31 places in rural areas of Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha, and Borivali. Additionally, one raid took place in Bhayander and another in Karnataka. National Investigation Agency officials extended their operations to Bangalore, where they raided Ali Abbas's house. Despite residing in Mumbai, Ali Abbas had moved to Bangalore in 2018. The suspicion of his connection with ISIS prompted the raid, revealing that he had received advanced training in data science and was operating an Urdu medium school in Bangalore. The raid led to the seizure of 1.6 million rupees from his residence.

Mumbai Airport raid

In addition to the extensive operations, the Income Tax authorities raided the cargo department at Mumbai airport during the recent crackdown. Some officers in that department are under investigation. Electronic documents were seized in an Income Tax action in Pune, where the National Security Agency (Income Tax) conducted raids at two locations in Kondhwa. Shoaib Ali Sheikh from Resensia Society, Kondhwa, and Anwar Ali Javed Ali Khan residing in front of Satyanand Hospital, Kondhwa, were subjects of investigation, and their electronic documents were confiscated. Shoaib and Anwar, who were renting homes in Kondhwa, had their residences searched by Income Tax officers. Shoaib Ali Sheikh, employed by a company in Hadapsar, hails from Kalyan Kolasewadi and currently resides in Kondhwa. The Income Tax department's investigation into them has led to the seizure of their electronic documents, as reported by the police.

