Textile Commissionerate not moving to Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday categorically denied reports of Textile Commissionerate office being moved from Mumbai to Delhi. The textile commissioner and five other officers were told to sit in the Delhi office for a few days for better coordination with the central government and restructure Ministry Of Textile, he told the assembly.The remaining 500 staff of the commissionerate will remain in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, adding no decision had been taken to move the office to Delhi.

Opposition parties targeted the government after news emerged that commissionerate was being moved. They alleged that after taking businesses out of Maharashtra, the central government wanted to move offices out of Mumbai.“There is a lot of textile business in Maharashtra and Gujarat. If there is a plot in Delhi to undermine Mumbai and Maharashtra you [assembly chairman and Devendra Fadnavis] should foil it,” NCP leader Jayant Patil told the assembly.

“Mumbai was known for textile and was called the ‘Manchester of India’,” NCP MLA, Jitendra Awhad told the media. “Mumbai was in top position when it came to the textile industry. The textile commissionerate, which was established in Mumbai in 1943, is now being moved to Delhi. It is clear that the central government wants to underestimate Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.