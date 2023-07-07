Thackeray cousins tie-up on cards?: MNS leader Abhijit Panse meets Sanjay Raut

In light of the altered political climate in Maharashtra, there has been talk of a potential collaboration between the estranged Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijit Panse met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Panse, however, said he met Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, for personal work. I was visiting Raut’s residence in Bhandup for personal work. He was going to Saamana office (in central Mumbai), so I went along. It is obvious that a discussion will take place on the recent political developments (during such meetings). But I did not go with any proposal (of alliance), Panse told reporters.

Raut later said they did not discuss politics. Panse once headed the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, the Shiv Sena’s youth wing. Later he quit the Sena to join the MNS.

Asked about the possibility of two Thackeray cousins coming together, Raut said, This matter is between the two brothers. No household should have a dispute. They are brothers and the relations between the two are long-lasting and go beyond politics. Once seen as Bal Thackeray’s political heir, Raj quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 blaming Uddhav for his exit.