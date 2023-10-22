Thackeray Dussehra rally is a tradition and legacy, rest all duplicate, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the annual Dussehra rally held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai has been a tradition and is a legacy of more than five decades, and claimed it is only a Thackeray who gives the vision and road map for Maharashtra and the country from the venue.

Speaking to the press, Raut additionally asserted that Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), is expected to deliver a speech at the Dussehra rally that will mark the beginning of a change in the state and on a national scale in 2024. The Rajya Sabha termed the Dussehra rally to be organised by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as duplicate, claiming it is acceptable only to duplicate people in the BJP.

Sena (UBT) head and former chief minister Thackeray will address the Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar area here on Tuesday, while the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena has finalised the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for holding its rally. The Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls are due next year.

Uddhav Thackeray’s speech at the Dussehra rally will be the beginning of a change in the state and at the national level in 2024. Thackeray’s Dussehra rally has been a tradition and is a legacy of over five decades. First it was (Sena founder) Balasaheb and later Uddhavji, Raut said.