Thackeray faction to contest maximum number of seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will run together in the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, political circles have been curious about what the leading formula for seat sharing will be. Meanwhile, a significant update in this regard has come to the fore.

It has come to light that the Thackeray faction will be contesting the maximum number of seats. A meeting of constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi was held yesterday (Wednesday) at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. It is being said that the seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections has been worked out this time.

According to a regional news channel, the Thackeray group has 21, the NCP has 19, and the Congress has 8 seats. The Thackeray faction will contest four of the six seats in Mumbai.

According to the sources, there are a total of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. Of these, the Thackeray faction will contest four seats. The NCP and Congress will contest one seat each. It has been decided to leave four seats to the Thackeray faction, as it is dominated by the Thackeray faction in Mumbai.

The Thackeray faction will contest in South Mumbai, South Central, North West, and North Central Lok Sabha constituencies. It has been said that the NCP will fight from northeast Mumbai and the Congress from north Mumbai.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Thackeray group leaders, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP state president Jayant Patil, opposition leader Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, state president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, and others attended the meeting.

Preliminary talks have been held on seat sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. There will be another round of talks with the top leaders in which the final seat allocation will be sealed.