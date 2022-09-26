Thackeray family's close aide of 27 yrs joins Shinde camp?

Champa Singh Thapa and Moreshwar Raje who had served former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' for almost three decades on Monday joined the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thapa, the trusted Man Friday of the Sena patriarch, had served him devotedly for 27 years before the Thackeray senior's death in November 2012. Raje, who used to attend phone calls at 'Matoshree' for Bal Thackeray, had spent at least 35 years in the Thackeray residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

On this auspicious occasion of Navaratra, everyone is happy that (pandemic-related) restrictions on festivals had been lifted. There is huge enthusiasm which is the need of the hour," he said and added that the joining of Thapa and Raje, who were like shadows of Bal Thackeray, had added to the pleasant atmosphere of festivities. Balasaheb used to do straight talking and used to be blunt. People knew Balasaheb well and hence they did not accept the Sena's alliance with Congress and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said.