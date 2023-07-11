Thackeray has lost his mental balance and should seek treatment for it: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said, if Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray keeps insulting Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it could lead to a law and order situation in the state.

We will answer bricks with stones, he said, adding that BJP won't be responsible for it. In a press conference here, Bawankule said Thackeray has lost his mental balance and should seek treatment for it. Attacking Thackeray over his taint remark for Fadnavis, Bawankule called the Shiv Sena (UBT) president a tainted former chief minister and a tainted person.

The state BJP president dared Thackeray to insult Fadnavis again, saying they will teach him a lesson wherever he goes by staging jode maro (hit with footwear) protests. Bawankule recalled the work done by Fadnavis, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2019, and alleged that Thackeray did nothing for the state as the CM.

He said if Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Shah, then it might create a law and order situation in the state, asserting that BJP won’t be responsible for it.