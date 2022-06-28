Thackeray should get out of the Mahavikas front, says rebel MLAs

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde and his supportive MLAs maintained that they are Shiv Sainiks and remain in Shiv Sena. Shinde group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar reiterated this position while talking to the media on Monday. The Shinde group also tweeted a letter in the morning explaining the role of the group.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Deepak Kesarkar claimed that a "BJP-Shiv Sena government would come to power in the state soon. Instead of Uddhav Thackeray resigning, Congress should come out of power with the NCP, that is, from the Mahavikas Aghadi. We should go with the BJP with which we contested the Assembly elections. We want the Shiv Sena-BJP government to come to the state and this should happen with the blessings of Uddhav Thackeray," said Kesarkar.

"The situation is not as it is being shown in Maharashtra. All the MLAs are with us except 10-12 MLAs. These 10-12 MLAs will also have to come with us. We have to obey the whip we removed. Saying that our group is Shiv Sena, we are moving forward with Balasaheb's thoughts. We are following the path of Hindutva," said Kesarkar.

"Many who were with Eknath Shinde had demanded to leave the Mahavikas front. This matter was often brought to the notice of Uddhav Thackeray. It was also discussed. However, after much discussion, no decision was made. Attempts were also made to blow up some of the group. Even now we are demanding to move forward on the path of Hindutva. So we are being called traitors .. threats are being made, criticism is being made leaving the level" he said.

"We also wanted Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister for five years; But we had to take a different path. The strength of Congress and NCP is increasing in our constituencies. The constituent parties in power in the constituencies where Shiv Sena has MLAs are announcing their next MLAs" he added.