Thane: 1 injured after portion of building falls on him during demolition

In Thane, Maharashtra, a 28-year-old man was hurt when a piece of a building fell on him as it was being torn down. The incident took place around 12.30 pm, when the demolition work was underway at a building declared dangerous by the civic authorities in Naupada area of the city, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the building fell on the compound wall of the adjoining structure, causing the wall to collapse, he said. Tarun Pable who was walking on the road sustained head injury when a portion of the dangerous building fell on him, and he was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

Earlier, The poor condition of schools is becoming a serious issue, especially when classes are in session at schools and colleges. In the newly constructed Zilla Parishad school in Hadgaon, Nanded, which was filled with students as usual, a concerning incident occurred. While students were engrossed in their studies, the slab of the building, which had been completed just last year, suddenly collapsed, injuring Vaibhav Jadhav, a student, in the process. Thankfully, other students were inside the classroom at that time, narrowly averting a major tragedy.