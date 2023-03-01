Thane: 1 killed, 1 injured after speeding car rams into electric pole

A 22-year-old youth was killed while one was severely injured after an over-speeding car rammed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night. The injured was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further probe underway, said Kapurbawdi police.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how did the car ram into the pole. Photos of the damaged vehicle has been doing rounds of social media. The car's frontal part was completely damaged, according to the visuals.