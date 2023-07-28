Thane: 16-year-old  boy dies of electrocution amid rains in Kalwa

In Kalwa, Maharashtra's Thane city, a 16-year-old boy died of electrocutionafter coming in contact with a live wire amid rains, police said. he incident took place in New Shivaji Nagar locality of the city around 8 pm on Thursday, an official said.

The victim Mandar Gouri suffered a severe electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire on the road and died on the spot, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.



The red alert will continue for Mumbai till Friday morning, after which a yellow alert (bad weather conditions with chances they may get worse) has been issued for the city by the (IMD). Meanwhile, neighbouring Thane has been issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) even for Friday.

