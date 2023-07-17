Thane: 17-year-old boy feared drowned in Upvan lake

A 17-year-old boy is feared drowned in Upvan lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday, a civic official said. A group of four to five youngsters went for a swim in the lake around 1.45 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the TMC.

One of the boys, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, couldn’t gauge the depth of the lake and drowned, he said. The local fire brigade was alerted and a search has been launched to rescue the boy, the official said, adding that two boats are engaged in the operation

In an similar incident,An officer from the fire brigade said on Monday that an 11-year-old child had drowned in a dam in Virar, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The incident took place at Papadkhind dam, where a group of people went for an outing on Sunday evening, the official said. Three boys in the age group of 10 to 11 years were playing in the water, when they were swept away, he said.