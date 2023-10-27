Thane: 18-month-old baby kidnapped from his home by relative

In Thane city, Maharashtra, the police have filed a case following an allegation by a woman that her 18-month-old son was abducted by her sister's husband and another individual, as reported by an official on Friday. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant's sister had separated from her husband, Sharvar Ali, due to domestic disputes.

Recently, Ali had approached the complainant asking for the whereabouts of his wife. He went back after the complainant didn’t share any information about his wife. The complainant alleged that Ali came with another man to her home at Kalwa on Wednesday and abducted her son to settle scores with her.

An official from Kalwa police station said they have registered a case against the two accused on a complaint by the toddler’s mother. No arrests have been made yet, he said