Thane: 2 held with banned cough syrups worth Rs 8.88 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Maharashtra police has confiscated a substantial quantity of Alprazolam tablets and prohibited cough syrups valued at Rs 8.88 lakh. Additionally, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this incident, as reported by officials on Monday.

On September 18, the police caught a man in Mira-Bhayander area with 300 bottles of a cough syrup mixed with codeine phosphate valued at Rs 1.5 lakh and 10,800 tablets of Alprazolam worth Rs 2.16 lakh, ANC’s senior police inspector Amar Marathe said.

In accordance with the requirements of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police then filed a FIR against him. According to the official, it was discovered during his questioning that he had purchased the illegal substances from a guy in Valsad, Gujarat.

He claimed that when a police team was dispatched, the suspect was located in a store in Valsad and detained on October 6. During a search, the police recovered 969 bottles of codeine phosphate-mixed cough syrup valued at Rs 4.84 lakh and 1,930 Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 38,600 from his possession, the official said. He was also booked under provisions of the NDPS Act, the police added.