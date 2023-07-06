Thane: 22-year-old worker dies after iron rod falls on him at construction site

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district said on Thursday that a 22-year-old worker lost his life after an iron rod penetrated through his body and fell on him at a construction site.

The incident took place on July 1 in Badlapur area and the police on Wednesday registered a case against an unnamed contractor under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), an official from Badlapur police station said.

The victim was working at the construction site where some workers were lifting iron rods from a duct to upper floors, he said. One of the rods accidentally fell on the victim and pierced through his body. The other workers present there pulled out the rod and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death but after receiving the autopsy report, converted it into a case against the contractor of causing death by negligence, he said.

The police said the contractor had not provided personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the workers and not taken any precaution for their safety, leading to the accident and death of the worker.