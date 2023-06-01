Thane: 3 killed 4 injured after rickshaw falls into drain

Three women died and four persons were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in fell into a nullah (major drain) in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place under Kongaon police station limits on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

The deceased and injured are kin of the autorickshaw driver and were returning from Mumbai. Passersby took part in the rescue efforts. The wife, sister-in-law and daughter of the driver have died, he said.

Earlier, A tragic incident occurred in front of a bustling railway station in the city, where a woman lost her life after being run over by a Shivshahi bus on the highway. The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 11 am on Thursday.

This accident occurred on the main highway leading from the collector's office to the bus stand, passing through the railway station. Some eyewitnesses reported that while crossing the highway from Hingoli to Parbhani bus station, under the overhead bridge, a woman was hit by a bus approaching from the opposite direction.