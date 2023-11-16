Thane: 30 power meters gutted in fire at building

A blaze erupted on Thursday in the meter box room of an eight-storey building on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, resulting in the destruction of thirty electricity meters. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred around 1 pm in a residential building situated in the Waghbil area, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane civic body's disaster management cell.

After being alerted about the incident, the local fire brigade personnel and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. One fire engine was engaged in the firefighting operation and the flames were doused in an hour, he said. Around 45 people, who were stranded in the building due to the fire, were rescued, Tadvi said.

A 75-year-old woman, who was struck in her flat, was rescued, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.