Thane: 30-year-old man found dead in Upvan lake

A 30-year-old man was found dead in Thane’s Upvan lake, police said. Upon receiving the information the Thane police reached the spot with a fire brigade team and took the body in its possession.

The police said that after taking the body from the lake, it was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and all possible measures are being taken to identify the youth, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 42-year-old man in the Worli area, said Mumbai police.

The deceased has been identified as Rajan Das alias Bengali and the three accused as Sachin Kavander, Sada Kavander and Bhavesh Salve, according to the police.