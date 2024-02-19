Thane: 33 Persons Booked After Raid on Bar in Bhiwandi

Thirty-three persons were booked after a raid on a bar in Bhiwandi in Thane district. The raid was conducted in Rajnoli Naka on Friday night, the Narpoli police station official said.

"Thirty-three persons were booked. These include 12 women waiters, 17 customers and bar staff. They were charged with obscenity and other offences. No one has been arrested in the case," Narpoli police station official told news agency PTI.

The charges made against 33 persons serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of flouting societal norms and legal boundaries. This event is more than just a raid; it's a mirror reflecting the complexities and challenges of governing nightlife and entertainment spaces.