Thane: 36-year-old IT professional loses Rs 2.23 lakh to cyber fraudsters

A 36-year-old IT professional from Maharashtra’s Thane city was allegedly duped of Rs 2.23 lakh by cyber fraudsters, police said.

Based on a complaint, the Naupada police on Sunday registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The victim provided his details to the agency through email and on a phone number listed on the website. He soon received a call from a person who asked him to pay Rs 100 on the agency’s website and pay the remaining fare after the trip, the official said.

The complainant failed to make the payment despite repeated attempts. A few hours later, he received a message on his cellphone that Rs 81,400, Rs 71,085 and Rs. 1,42,520 had been debited from his bank account using his credit card details, he said.