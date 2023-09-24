Thane: 4 dead, 6 injured after explosion at Century Rayon factory in Shahad

In a tragic incident at the Century Rayon factory in Shahad on a Saturday morning, a nitrogen gas tanker exploded, resulting in four casualties and six injuries. The blast, which occurred around 11:15 am, was of such intensity that it shook nearby buildings, leaving a devastating scene at the site of the explosion.

Two of the victims are yet to be recovered, adding to the grim toll. The factory authorities have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The tanker, carrying nitrogen gas from Gujarat intended for carbon dioxide filling, suffered the catastrophic explosion during an inspection.

The victims include Pawan Yadav, the tanker's driver, and Anant Dingore, a helper at the plant, who lost their lives on the spot. Unfortunately, their bodies remain missing. Additionally, Shailesh Yadav and Rajesh Srivastava succumbed to their injuries. The blast also affected an adjacent Eureka tanker, injuring six individuals, including the tanker driver and company workers.

Relatives of the affected workers rushed to the company premises and the hospital upon learning of the explosion. However, due to safety concerns, the company sealed the area, restricting access. Security measures were promptly put in place by the police. Various local political figures, including MLAs and city leaders, expressed their condolences and visited the injured at the hospital.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. The entire locality mourns the loss and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.