Thane: 4 injured after fire breaks out in Shivaji Nagar

A major fire broke out in Thane Shivaji Nagar. Four fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, efforts underway to extinguish the fire.

Four people, including two women and two children were injured in the fire. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. There was no word on their condition. As of now, no casualties have been reported in the fire. Neither are there any reports of people being trapped inside the building.

In an similar incident, On Friday fire broke out in the office of a power company in Maharashtra's Thane city a civic official said. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place in the office of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and doused the fire in a short while, he said, adding that the blaze had erupted due to short circuit.