Thane: 4 injured as crackers burst after quarrel during Navratri procession

Police reported on Monday that during a procession involving the idol of Goddess Durga as part of the Navratri celebration in Thane city, Maharashtra, four individuals sustained burn injuries due to the detonation of fireworks following a dispute between two groups.

Another person was injured when a stone was hurled during the incident which took place at around 9 pm on Sunday, they said. The nine-day Navratri festival began on Sunday.

Some people were carrying the idol in Hanuman Nagar area of Wagle Estate in a procession when a quarrel took place between two groups over the bursting of crackers, an official from Srinagar police station said quoting the FIR. Someone accidentally popped some crackers at that time, hurting many nearby. According to the official, four people suffered significant burn injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

In addition, according to the police, a man was hurt when a stone was thrown during the argument. Following complaints by the victims, offences were registered against 12 unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), they said.