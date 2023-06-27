Thane: 42-year-old man strangles wife to death after domestic dispute

In the Thane district of Maharashtra, a 42-year-old man is accused of killing his wife after a domestic dispute, an official reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at the couple’s house at Manjarli in Badlapur area and the man was later arrested, he said. The accused and his 37-year-old wife used to have frequent fights over domestic issues and the man also doubted her character, an official from Badlapur police station said.

The couple had a quarrel on Sunday following which the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against both of them, he said. On Monday, the man and his wife consumed liquor and again had a fight. Later, the accused allegedly strangulated her to death, the official said.

The accused then sent a message on the phone of his wife’s brother staying in neighbouring Mumbai that he had killed her, he said. The woman’s brother alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead in the house, the official said, adding the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The accused, who was present in the house, was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said.