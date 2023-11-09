Thane: 60-litre capacity pressure cooker explodes in food outlet in high-rise

On Thursday, a high-capacity pressure cooker exploded in a food outlet located on the ground floor of a multi-story building in the Hiranandani Estate area of Thane. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred at 3 pm, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

When the 60-litre capacity pressure cooker exploded, two workers in the outlet had just stepped outside and were saved. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel undertook relief operations and cordoned off the area, he told PTI.

The cause of the explosion, which extensively damaged the kitchen of the outlet, is being probed, Tadvi added.