Thane: 67-year-old woman found dead in Upvan lake



The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday morning, civic officials said. Local fire station got a call at 8.15 am that a body was spotted in the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The deceased was identified as Sulochana Vitthal Kochare, resident of a housing society at Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar area, he said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said. A police official said they have registered a case of accidental death.

In an similar incident, Body of an unidentified man with multiple stab wounds was found near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road in Mumbai on Monday morning, a police official said. A passerby spotted the body of the man, believed to be in early 20s, and alerted the police, the official from Mankhurd police station said.