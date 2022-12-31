Thane: 75-year-old man dies after jumping from 6th floor

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, said on Saturday that a 75-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping from his apartment on the sixth floor. An official reported that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Ulhasnagar town locality of Gaikwad Pada.

Residents and the security guard found Amarjit Bacchandas Bedi in a pool of blood after he allegedly jumped from his sixth-floor apartment. The man was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to the official, who added that an accidental death report has been filed. While the cause of the drastic action has yet to be determined, the early investigation has found that the man had been despondent for some time.