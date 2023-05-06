Thane: 8 injured after auto-rickshaw driver knocks down pedestrians

In an horrific incident, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost control over his vehicle in Maharashtra's Mira Road in Thane and rammed into several motor-cycles leaving while knocking down pedestrians in a desperate bid to escape the spot.

The incident took place Thursday at around 9pm, at least eight injured and admitted to hospital. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The auto-rickshaw almost overturned at one of the spots, said eye witnesses, the entire sequence of events was captured by CCTV cameras. Further investigations were on, FPJ reported.

We have arrested the driver and booked him under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. confirmed senior police inspector of Naya Nagar police station- Jitendra Vankoti.