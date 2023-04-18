Thane: ACB arrest two civic employees for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two employees of the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person in a property-related matter, the ACB said.

A 46-year-old clerk in the civic body and a 32-year-old worker in its Public Works Department (PWD) had demanded Rs 15,000 from a person for the assessment of his four houses and the property tax to be levied on them, Thane ACB inspector Sushma Andale said in a release.

The person lodged a complaint with the ACB, based on which the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught the PWD worker while accepting Rs 13,000 from the complainant on Monday near a medical shop in Ambernath township, the official said.

The clerk was picked up near the civic body's office and placed under arrest. The accused had already taken Rs 2,000 from the complainant on April 13, the release said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said.