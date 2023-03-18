Thane: ACB arrests civic clerk for accepting bribe
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 18, 2023 12:16 PM 2023-03-18T12:16:55+5:30 2023-03-18T12:17:22+5:30
A civic clerk in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested for demanding a bribe and receiving a part of ...
A civic clerk in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested for demanding a bribe and receiving a part of it, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has said.
Bala Jadhan (52) from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the case who had applied for a job in the civic body after his father took VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from there, ACB said in a statement.
The accused sought the money to give the complainant the job under the succession right category, ACB said. After being approached by the complainant, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Jadhan as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 15,000, added the statement.
Officials said citizens can reach ACB through its helpline 1064 to report bribe demands.Open in app