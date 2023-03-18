Thane: ACB arrests civic clerk for accepting bribe

A civic clerk in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested for demanding a bribe and receiving a part of it, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has said.

Bala Jadhan (52) from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the case who had applied for a job in the civic body after his father took VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from there, ACB said in a statement.

The accused sought the money to give the complainant the job under the succession right category, ACB said. After being approached by the complainant, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Jadhan as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 15,000, added the statement.

Officials said citizens can reach ACB through its helpline 1064 to report bribe demands.