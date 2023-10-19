Thane: ACB nabs police officer for accepting bribe of Rs 30,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old police official from Thane district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man facing a criminal case, an official said, PTI reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the officer, identified as Santosh Arjun More, who holds the rank of hawaldar, initially demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant, who had a case registered against them at the Shahapur police station. Allegedly, More promised to assist the complainant with their legal situation in exchange for the bribe. Following negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 30,000. Upon being alerted by the complainant, the ACB swiftly set up a trap, leading to More's arrest while accepting the bribe within the police station where he serves.

A case has been filed against More under the Prevention of Corruption Act.