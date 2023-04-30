Thane and Mumbai to witness heavy rain in the next 3-4 hours

Light to Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during next three to four hours, a nowcast warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 10am on Saturday said.Moreover, Thane witnessed rainfall on Saturday morning as well. The Meteorological Department had forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and several districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.

As many as 25 people were killed in incidents related to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in eight districts of Marathwada in April, a report from the Divisional Commissioner's office said on Saturday.As much as 30,305.30 hectares of farm land was affected by unseasonal rains and crop loss survey has been completed over 20,329.65 hectares or 67 percent of this land, it added. While 25 people died and 29 were injured in rain and hailstorm-related accidents in this central. Maharashtra region in April, around 2,000 chickens died, 23 houses were completely damaged and 123 houses were partially damaged, said the report.