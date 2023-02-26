Thane: Anti-Narcotics committee directs authorities to inspect closed chemical firms and take action against ganja cultivation

The Anti-Narcotics Committee in Maharashtra’s Thane district has directed authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies and take action against the cultivation of ganja and poppy seeds.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale held a meeting with senior officials of various departments on Friday to discuss steps to check the cultivation of narcotics and drug trafficking in the district, an official release said.

He directed the authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies. Morale also directed the district agriculture officer to coordinate with the anti-narcotics cell and local police to take action against the cultivation of ganja and ‘khus khus’ (poppy seeds), the release said.

The official also directed the authorities to hold training sessions on various aspects of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). He also directed postal department officials and courier companies to report to local police about any suspicious parcels and initiate action in coordination with the police.