Thane: Autorickshaw driver held for killing estranged live-in partner

Police apprehended a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver on charges of allegedly murdering his estranged live-in partner in Kalyan town within Thane district. The official of the Kolsewadi police station said the victim, Rasika Kolambkar (36), and the accused Vijay Jadhav, were live-in partners for four to five years.



Over the past few years, conflicts had arisen between them due to specific issues, leading them to live separately. Jadhav, who works as an autorickshaw driver, desired for Kolambkar to return and resume living with him. However, despite his persistent requests, she was not inclined to do so, as stated by the official.

At around 10 am on Friday, Jadhav went to the chawl (an old tenement) in Kalyan town where the woman resided and attacked her with a knife multiple times, he said. The woman suffered more than half a dozen stab wounds and died on the spot, said the official. The police registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused hours later, he added