Thane: Bhiwandi NCP faces internal divide as city president joins Ajit Pawar's faction

Swati Kamble, the city president of Bhiwandi, who was initially associated with Sharad Pawar after the division within the Nationalist Congress Party, has switched to Ajit Pawar's faction on Wednesday. This development has sparked speculations of a potential rift within the NCP in Bhiwandi, as the women city presidents have shown direct support for Ajit Pawar.

During a press conference, Shoaib Khan Guddu, the city president of NCP in Bhiwandi, had previously stated that all party members in Bhiwandi were aligned with Sharad Pawar. At that time, Swati Kamble had also expressed her commitment to remain with Sharad Pawar. However, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, Swati Kamble and her supporters joined the group led by Ajit Pawar. This sudden shift has raised the possibility of a division within the NCP in Bhiwandi, as Swati Kamble has further claimed that many other party members will also join Ajit Pawar's faction in the coming days.