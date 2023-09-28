Thane: Car trapped on edge of swollen drain amidst heavy rainfall, two rescued unharmed

In Thane city, Maharashtra, two individuals were rescued from a car that became trapped in a swollen drain, hanging precariously on the drain's edge due to heavy rains.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a period of intense rainfall between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., leading to widespread flooding in the city and its drains.

According to PTI reports, a car travelling near the Balkum fire station mistakenly entered the flooded drain, thinking it was a road. The vehicle was left hanging on the edge of the drain. Fortunately, alert citizens notified the local fire station, prompting a swift response from firefighters and the disaster management team. Rescue efforts successfully saved both the car's driver and a passenger, and miraculously, neither suffered any injuries. It took nearly two hours for the car to be safely removed from the drain once the floodwaters subsided.