Thane: Case against 3 people for killing a 25-year-old man over financial dispute

On Thursday, the police in Thane, Maharashtra, filed a complaint against three people for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man over a financial dispute and attempting to set the body on fire.

Girish Gode, senior inspector of Chitalsar police station, said the accused, identified as Gurunath Kakdya Jadhav (27), Karan Anil Sawra (24) and Prashant, alias Babu Maruti Jabar (21), have been detained.

Akash Thube, a resident of Vasant Vihar area, was on August 29 killed with a sharp weapon at Jadhav’s home over a monetary dispute, the official said. He was apparently associated with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde.

The accused trio later set Thube’s body afire near a hill after taking out gold jewellery. A case has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).