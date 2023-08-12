Thane: Case against 5 persons for cheating of Rs 5 crore in land deal

An offence has been registered against five persons associated with a real estate firm for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 5 crore in a land deal in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Naupada police on August 9 registered a case against five persons, including a couple and their daughter who own the firm, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The fraud took place between January 2014 and August 2023, when the complainant, who is a driver, approached the firm to sell his ancestral land, he said.

The accused sold the land and had to pay the complainant Rs 5.02 crore as proceeds from the sale. However, instead of paying their client, the accused allegedly diverted the money to their accounts and misappropriated it, the official said.