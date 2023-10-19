Thane: Case against 5 persons for raping minor girl

Police have registered a case against five men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident occurred in Gauralpada, situated in Aghai village within Shahapur taluka, just prior to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival last month, as stated by the police official.

As per the FIR, the girl did not specify the date of the offence. The accused took the girl to an isolated place at a ground where they allegedly raped her, the official said.

The victim filed a complaint on Wednesday following which the Shahapur police registered a case against five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.