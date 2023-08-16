Thane: Case against four teenage boys for attempting to kill 16-year-old student after quarrel

Police have registered a case against four teenage boys for allegedly attempting to kill a 16-year-old student after a quarrel with him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, in the age group of 16 to 17 years, had a tiff with the victim sometime back, the official from Bhoiwada police station said. On Monday, they caught hold of the victim under a tree at Roshan Baugh in Bhiwandi area and allegedly beat him up severely. One of the accused also attacked on his neck with a knife, injuring the victim, as per the FIR.

In another incident, Police have registered a case against four persons after a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district alleged that they raped, molested and threatened her, an official said.

According to the girl, she lost both her parents in the last one year, following which she initially stayed with her grandparents and later she and her younger brother were lodged at an orphanage, the official from Mira Road police station said quoting the FIR. Earlier this year, the family of the accused, who knew the girl’s kin, took charge of her and her brother, it said.