Thane: Case against man and two brothers for repeatedly beating his 4-year-old daughter

Police have registered a case against a man and two brothers at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly repeatedly beating his four-year-old daughter and causing serious injuries to her hands. The case was registered at Shanti Nagar police station based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the child, he said.

Between September 2022 and June 2023, the accused trio forced the girl to do household chores and repeatedly beat her. Recently, they banged the child against a wall at their house in Shanti Nagar area, due to which she suffered serious injuries on her hands, he said.

The victim is a daughter of Abuzar Khan, who was booked along with his two brothers - Zaid and Jiad -following a complaint lodged by the child's mother. The offence was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 325 (voluntarily causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) and sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the police said, adding that investigation into the case is underway.