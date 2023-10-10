Thane: Central Railway collects over Rs 8.6 lakh fine from ticketless passengers in a day

On a single day at Thane railway station in Maharashtra, the Central Railway collected fines totaling more than Rs 8.6 lakh from passengers who were traveling without tickets or without proper authorization, according to an official announcement made on Tuesday.

A team of 120 ticket-checking staff of the Central Railway’s Mumbai division, three senior officials and 30 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel carried out intensive ticket checking at Thane railway station on Monday, the Central Railway stated in a release.

At least 3,092 cases of ticketless or unauthorised travel were detected, and more than Rs 8.6 lakh were collected in fines in a single day, it stated.

The Mumbai division conducted intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services and special trains to curb instances of ticketless and irregular travel, the release said.