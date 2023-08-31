Thane: Civic authorities orders structural audit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, where 18 patients passed away in a 24-hour period on August 12 and 13 has been ordered a structural audit.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday, an official said. The meeting, which was attended by senior officials, discussed in detail services and infrastructure at the hospital, hostel facilities for resident doctors and shifting of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College from the premises, he said.

A TMC release said the challenging work to completely transform the hospital has been taken up on the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The release said, in order to raise the standard of patient care and improve efficiency of medical staff, the Kalwa-based hospital needs radical changes.

It said qualitative changes have been made in the administration and operations like appointment of office superintendent, biometric attendance, as well as recruitment of nurses and specialist doctors. The TMC chief has ordered that a structural audit of the hospital. While preparing plans for improvement of the facility, emphasis must be given to ease of use and flexibility in design, the official said.