Thane civic body collects Rs 591 crore in property tax till January end

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has collected property tax worth Rs 591 crore till the end of January 2023 in the ongoing financial year.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said this in a statement. During the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, the amount of property tax collected was Rs 481 crore, which has gone up by Rs 110 crore this time, the amount collected so far is equivalent to the total property tax collected in the last financial year, he said.

The Majiwada-Manpada administrative ward of the civic body tops the list in tax collection with Rs 206.37 crore. The collection in other wards is as follows: Utalsar Rs 39.88 crore, Naupada-Kopri Rs 72.26 crore, Kalwa Rs 20.46 crore, Mumbra Rs 24.31 crore, Diva Rs 26.78 crore, Wagle Rs 19.58 crore, Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar Rs 22.99 crore, Vartak Nagar Rs 84.65 crore and Head Office Rs 75.66 crore.

