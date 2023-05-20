Thane: Civic transport bus catches fire, no casualties reported

At least 15 passengers had a narrow escape when a civic transport bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 11.45 am onboard a Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) bus travelling from Alimgarh to Thane railway station, he said. Firemen and locals doused the flames within 15 minutes and all occupants of the bus escaped unhurt, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said. The bus was partially damaged in the fire that had erupted due to short circuit, he said.

yesterday, A fire broke out in the office of a power company in Maharashtra's Thane city a civic official said. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place in the office of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) around 12 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).