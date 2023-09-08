Thane: Coal-laden truck overturns in Bhiwandi due to pothole, no casualties reported

Potholes have become a pervasive issue in Bhiwandi city, with many roads in the area suffering from their presence. Even though temporary repairs were carried out and filled with soil before the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi, heavy rains on Thursday and Friday have once again washed away these patches, leaving roads riddled with potholes.

On Friday, a coal-laden truck overturned near Krishna Complex in the Kalyan Naka area. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the accident, but it caused significant traffic disruptions, bringing the road to a halt for two hours.

This incident highlights the persistent problem of potholes in Bhiwandi. Just two days prior, another truck had become stuck in a pothole, and a two-wheeler rider sustained severe injuries after falling into an open chamber.

Residents of the city are expressing their frustration with the civic administration due to the frequent accidents caused by the worsening road conditions.