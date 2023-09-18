Thane consumer commission directs insurance firm to pay compensation to man for deficiency in services

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Maharashtra's Thane has directed an insurance company to pay a man claim amount with interest and additional compensation citing that there was a deficiency in its services.

In an order dated September 5th, the President of the Commission, Vijay C Premchandani, and Member Poonam V Maharshi determined that the complainant had successfully established their case against Star Health And Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. As a result, the commission instructed the insurance company to fulfill the claim amounting to Rs 33,500, in addition to an 8 percent per annum interest from June 2017 until the claim is settled. Furthermore, the commission ruled that the insurance company must provide compensation of Rs 15,000 for the mental distress endured by the complainant and Rs 5,000 to cover the expenses associated with the complaint.

Diliprao D Mohite, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate, obtained a medical insurance policy for Rs 5.5 lakh from the insurer in 2013 and was paying a premium of Rs 23,976. The complainant was discharged from the hospital, which received the claim amount. He later approached the insurance company to claim the remaining amount spent on medical expenses. The insurance company, however, refused to grant the same and repudiated the complainant's claim.