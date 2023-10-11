Thane: Drunk man arrested for allegedly strangling friend to death

A distressing incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 25-year-old friend to death following an altercation, PTI reported. The tragic event occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday in Kalyan's Kolsewadi area, where the two friends, known for collecting scrap, were consuming alcohol near a building.

According to reports, an argument escalated, leading to the accused using a wire rope to strangle his friend. The lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday morning, prompting the police to initiate an investigation. They swiftly arrived at the scene, transferring the body to a government hospital in Kalyan for a post-mortem examination.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The incident has left the community in shock.